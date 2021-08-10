Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Stock Price Down 2%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.07 and last traded at $39.07. Approximately 1,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

