Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.540-$5.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.370-$1.410 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

