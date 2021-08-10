Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.370-$1.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.65 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.540-$5.650 EPS.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.40.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.