Akash Network (AKT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.31 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Akash Network has a market cap of $180.78 million and $1.31 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akash Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $2.48 or 0.00005439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 151,175,036 coins and its circulating supply is 72,993,774 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

