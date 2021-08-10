Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Releases Earnings Results

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 53.35% and a negative net margin of 188.28%.

Akerna stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.52. 3,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Akerna has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KERN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

