Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Director Christine L. Standish Sells 1,566,644 Shares

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AIN stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.70. The company had a trading volume of 165,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.14. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Albany International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Albany International by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Albany International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

