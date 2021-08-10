Alchemix (ALCX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.89 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for about $399.54 or 0.00875868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemix has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $113.34 million and approximately $17.89 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.08 or 0.00850762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00107974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00159781 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.