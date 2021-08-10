Alchemy Pay Market Cap Tops $279.81 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0915 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $279.81 million and approximately $145.11 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 360.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.70 or 0.00288824 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00129496 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00155456 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002895 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 125.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,059,675,545 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

