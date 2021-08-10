Aleph.im (ALEPH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $477,486.00

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market cap of $20.24 million and $477,486.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.02 or 0.00852001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00108104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00158447 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,454,287 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

