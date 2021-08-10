Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,159 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $38,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. 44,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

