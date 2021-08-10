Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Lessened by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 27.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Alibaba Group worth $929,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.60. 261,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,810,645. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

