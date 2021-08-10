Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $666.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post sales of $666.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $676.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $652.00 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $598.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

