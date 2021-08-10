Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,020.50

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,020.50 ($13.33) and last traded at GBX 1,014.23 ($13.25), with a volume of 28221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,014 ($13.25).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 994.34. The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £544.50 ($711.39).

About Alliance Trust (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

