Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 254,015 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,015 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 7.80% of MEDNAX worth $202,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in MEDNAX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in MEDNAX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of MD stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

