Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.55% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $265,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $459.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $470.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 109.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $542,878.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 266,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,215,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,417 shares of company stock worth $19,111,651. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

