Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 212,006 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.41% of Emerson Electric worth $234,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after buying an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after buying an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after purchasing an additional 528,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $101.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $102.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

