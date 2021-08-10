Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 57,257 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,257 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.29% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $257,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,573 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after buying an additional 1,620,142 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,368,000 after buying an additional 1,018,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.94.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

