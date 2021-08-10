Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,737,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.45% of Maximus worth $240,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Maximus by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.97. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

