Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.17% of STAG Industrial worth $249,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after buying an additional 1,012,451 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 9.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.70.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.