Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,476,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.38% of Xylem worth $297,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,012,000 after purchasing an additional 449,886 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 661,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 200,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 779,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,960,000 after acquiring an additional 164,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE:XYL opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.56.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,221 shares of company stock worth $2,654,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.