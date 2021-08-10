Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 172,592 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.31% of Floor & Decor worth $255,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,606,000 after acquiring an additional 141,549 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after buying an additional 291,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,863,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,388,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $120.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.26. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.