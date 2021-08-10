Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 45,307 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,307 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $206,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $190.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.22. The company has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

