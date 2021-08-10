Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 939,823 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,519,213 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 939,823 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.62% of Tapestry worth $196,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $1,536,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Tapestry by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Tapestry by 4.6% during the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 172,958 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $726,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

