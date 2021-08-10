Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,436 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of ServiceNow worth $245,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $587.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.53 and a 52-week high of $608.78. The company has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.96, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

