AllSafe Reaches Market Cap of $322,800.91 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $322,800.91 and approximately $43.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00063988 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000773 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

