Alpaca Finance Achieves Market Cap of $137.95 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $137.95 million and $18.66 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00157238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00146529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,422.80 or 0.99739939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 134,459.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.60 or 0.00815957 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

