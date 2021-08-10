Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Trading Up 0.2%

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 40,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 17,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.24% of Alpha Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.