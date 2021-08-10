Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 854.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,972 shares of company stock worth $255,573,263. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $2,761.78. The stock had a trading volume of 39,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,388. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,591.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

