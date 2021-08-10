Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 19.5% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,758.08. The stock had a trading volume of 49,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,591.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,972 shares of company stock worth $255,573,263. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

