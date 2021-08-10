Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.2% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 428,083 shares of company stock worth $217,728,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $8.58 on Tuesday, hitting $2,751.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,388. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,591.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

