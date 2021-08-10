Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Trimmed by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.8% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $12.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,750.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,577. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,521.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

