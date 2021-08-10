Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,745.08. The stock had a trading volume of 50,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,577. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,521.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

