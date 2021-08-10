Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Decreased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,014 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $111,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,736.14. The company had a trading volume of 969,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,490. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,521.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.