Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Decreased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 6,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,851,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,743.41. 48,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,577. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,521.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

