Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3,190.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,760.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,591.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,083 shares of company stock valued at $217,728,794. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

