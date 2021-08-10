alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Barclays

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. alstria office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.51 ($19.43).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

AOX opened at €17.89 ($21.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is €16.40. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.