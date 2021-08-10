alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AOX. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.51 ($19.43).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €17.89 ($21.05) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

