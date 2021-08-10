alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.51 ($19.43).

AOX stock opened at €17.89 ($21.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

