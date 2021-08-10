alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €18.40 by Warburg Research

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €18.40 ($21.65) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.51 ($19.43).

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at €17.89 ($21.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5.79. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

