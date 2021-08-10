AltaGas (ALA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AltaGas (TSE: ALA) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

7/29/2021 – AltaGas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

7/14/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00.

6/18/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

Shares of TSE ALA traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,431. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$15.53 and a 12-month high of C$26.94. The stock has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 76.03%.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

