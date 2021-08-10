Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.60 Million

Analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to post $122.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.99 million to $123.50 million. Alteryx reported sales of $129.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $525.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.46 million to $527.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $614.74 million, with estimates ranging from $564.40 million to $637.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, dropped their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

AYX opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.93. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.