Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.50. 220,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 207,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31.

About Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International Holdings, Inc provides custom built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols in the United States. The company's products include extreme environmental chambers that provide the exact range of extreme temperatures, humidity, and oxygen levels; and altitude training controls.

