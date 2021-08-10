Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.75 Million

Brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report $471.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $473.50 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $437.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,177,000 after buying an additional 209,632 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after acquiring an additional 920,387 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 755,677 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $68.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

