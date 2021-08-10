Aluna.Social Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $971,440.00 (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Aluna.Social coin can currently be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aluna.Social has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. Aluna.Social has a market cap of $1.59 million and $971,440.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.71 or 0.00847571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00107437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00041451 BTC.

About Aluna.Social

Aluna.Social (ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,793,112 coins and its circulating supply is 19,501,559 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aluna.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aluna.Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aluna.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

