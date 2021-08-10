Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Buys $16,280.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $16,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. 1,068,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,200. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

