Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Hits New 52-Week High at $171.60

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €171.60 ($201.88) and last traded at €168.60 ($198.35), with a volume of 2890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €170.00 ($200.00).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is €157.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.