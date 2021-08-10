Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce sales of $48.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.80 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $58.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $191.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $192.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $201.82 million, with estimates ranging from $197.84 million to $205.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04).

Several research firms have commented on AMAL. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

