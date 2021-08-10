Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,345.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,473.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.