AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AMC opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,999. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

