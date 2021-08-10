AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $33.80

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.80, but opened at $36.25. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 291,804 shares.

AMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.44) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $107,152.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $681,692.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 291,167 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

